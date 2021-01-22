Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

