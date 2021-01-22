Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.80 million and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.73. Strix Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

In other Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

About Strix Group Plc (KETL.L)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

