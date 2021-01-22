SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 112.9% This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 112.9% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $197,638.95 and $6,532.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

