Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

