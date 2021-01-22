Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. 1,591,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,887. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

