Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.25. The company had a trading volume of 797,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.80. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $408.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

