Sicart Associates LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 2.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sysco by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sysco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sysco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

