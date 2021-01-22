Sicart Associates LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

