Sicart Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,650 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11,956.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,101,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $968,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. 570,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.52 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

