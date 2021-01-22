Sicart Associates LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE OR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 839,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

