Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 205,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 695,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 110,805 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 1,716,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

