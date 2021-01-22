Sicart Associates LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after buying an additional 1,122,286 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in B2Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.51.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 5,940,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

