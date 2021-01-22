Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.86

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 2495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.33.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

