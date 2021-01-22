Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Shares Up 11.2%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.93. 38,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 67,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$945.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.33.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,884.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

