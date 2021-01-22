Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

