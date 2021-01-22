SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stake Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

