Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Signature Aviation stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Signature Aviation has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.09.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

