Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of SBNY opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 148.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

