Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 710,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,287. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

