Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Nord/LB

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.95 ($1.12) on Friday, hitting €140.00 ($164.71). The stock had a trading volume of 86,195 shares. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.85.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.