Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Sims has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

