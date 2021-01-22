Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.65. 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

