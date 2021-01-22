Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,766.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,626.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

