Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 1.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 67,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 52,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$84.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

About Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

