SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. 152,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

