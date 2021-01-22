Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.48% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

