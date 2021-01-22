SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes. Notably, the company exited the third quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $822 million, higher than the current debt of $360 million, implying that it has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Moreover, the company received roughly $438 million under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which further bolstered its liquidity position. The carrier is set to receive additional funds of $233 million (50% of which has already been received) through the Payroll Support Program Extension Agreement. However, coronavirus-led depressed travel demand is affecting revenues (fell 31% in the first nine months of 2020). The scenario is unlikely to have been any different in the fourth quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 4,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,422. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SkyWest by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 356,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in SkyWest by 13.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

