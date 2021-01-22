Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 20824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

