Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives $41.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. 652,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328,384. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

