Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Down to $704.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $704.00, but opened at $680.00. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $697.53, with a volume of 23,583 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £789.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 702.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.45.

Get Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.89%.

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.