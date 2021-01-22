Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,626.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

