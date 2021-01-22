Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

