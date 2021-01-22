Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

