So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 9.6% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.23. 2,066,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 614,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in So-Young International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

