SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

