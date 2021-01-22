SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 275 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,399. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.78 and its 200-day moving average is $233.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

