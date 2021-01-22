SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.98 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $203.39. 76,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

