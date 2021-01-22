SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 233,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

