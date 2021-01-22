SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $5,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,261. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

