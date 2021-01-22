SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,200 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 362,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,684,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

