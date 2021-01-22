SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. 38,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $166.36.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

