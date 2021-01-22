Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $61.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

