Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

