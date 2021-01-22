Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 186,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.60. 771,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,474. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

