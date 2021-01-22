Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.35. 1,628,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,197. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

