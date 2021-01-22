Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $569,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

