Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,197. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.