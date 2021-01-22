Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BDJ stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.