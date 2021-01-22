Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 46,332 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2,376.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after buying an additional 1,138,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,618 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several analysts have commented on IVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

