Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $145.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

